MOSCOW - The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Danish ambassador in Tehran to protest Copenhagen’s allegations that Iranian intelligence officers were plotting an assassination on the Danish soil, spokesman for the ministry Bahram Qassemi said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Danish media reported, citing country’s Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen, that the Danish authorities had recalled the country’s ambassador to Iran for consultations over these suspicions.

“This morning, the Danish ambassador in Tehran had a meeting with the head of the First Department for Northern Europe, during which a protest was voiced to the ambassador over the hasty political reaction of some Danish politicians and media to the detention of a Norwegian citizen of Iranian background on suspicion of plotting a murder of an individual in Denmark,” Qassemi said.

Tehran regards such claims as being “... in line with the conspiracies and plots of the enemies of Iran who cannot stand the good and growing relations between Tehran and Europe in the current special situation,” the ministerial spokesman noted.

The target of the assassination plot was meant to be a senior member of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA), according to Danish intelligence chief Finn Borch Andersen. The group that supports the establishment of a separate Arab state in Iran’s Khuzestan Province is considered a terrorist organization in Iran.