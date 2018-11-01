Share:

ISLAMABAD - Christian community rejoiced Wednesday at the acquittal of Asia Bibi, saying their prayers had been answered.

"Justice has been done," said Reverend Javed Masih, who heads a Presbyterian church in a Christian slum in the capital. "We are happy that the law is still ruling in this country and that's why Asia Bibi has been set free," added another Christian resident Shafaqat Masih.

A few hours after the announcement of the verdict, life continued as usual in one of Islamabad's impoverished "Christian colonies" - sandwiched in between the capital's wealthiest neighbourhoods where many of the residents work as cleaners and cooks.

"We are extremely happy that God has responded to our prayers. The church of Pakistan was praying for years for the release of our sister," Reverend Masih added, saying a special worship service was being held this evening to celebrate Bibi's imminent release.

Bibi was set for immediate release following the ruling, however, authorities had yet to confirm if any security arrangements were being prepared for her protection or if she was planning to leave Pakistan.

Pakistani human rights activist Tahira Abdullah called for "state protection" of the acquitted along with her family and attorney.

As thousands of protesters took to the streets in major cities across the country to demonstrate against the ruling Pastor Masih acknowledged unrest could be triggered by the court's decision. But he said his community would "pray for peace in this country".

Shahbaz Ashiq, another resident in the neighborhood, said he was "very proud of our Supreme Court and the decision".

"If she had not been acquitted, then we would have thought that there is no justice in this country," added Shafaqat Masih. "Thank God that the court has acquitted her."