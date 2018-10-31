Share:

Tennessee, US-Justin Timberlake became a disruptive influence at school when he returned to Tennessee when 'The All-New Mickey Mouse Club' was cancelled. The 'SexyBack' hitmaker returned to Tennessee in 1994 after 'The All-New Mickey Mouse Club' - which he starred on for two seasons alongside the likes of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling - was cancelled and he became a disruptive influence on his classmates.

Writing in his new book, 'Hindsight: And All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me', he recalled: ''I came home a lot more sophisticated and aware than I had been before the show, but I tried to downplay it because I just wanted to seem like everyone else.

''I became the class clown, disrupting class with my bits, not caring if the teachers were mad, only wanting to be accepted by the other kids. ''I started getting in trouble. I smoked pot for the first time. I got myself a can of tobacco and almost got expelled for that.'' The 37-year-old singer - who has three-year-old son Silas with wife Jessica Biel - also admitted he wasn't always well behaved during his stint on the Disney show as he and liked to team up to cause chaos.

He wrote: ''We had employee cards that gave us access to the theme parks for free.

''Ryan and I once stole a golf cart and drove it to the employee entrance for the Tower Of Terror. We went on that ride 12 times in a row.''

Sometime after the show ended, Justin began dating Britney, but they split in 2002 after four years together, and he revealed he dealt with their separation by writing his hit single 'Cry Me A River' in just two hours.

He wrote: ''I've been scorned. The feelings I had were so strong I had to write it. I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and hopefully relate to it. People heard me and they understood it because we've all been there. I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and hopefully relate to it. People heard me and they understood it because we've all been there.''