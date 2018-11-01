Share:

LAHORE - Amanullah Kanrani of Hamid Khan’s Professional group notched the top slot of president in annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association for year 2018-19 held here on Wednesday.

According to unofficial results, Kanrani bagged 1092 votes while his rival candidate Ali Ahmad Kurd of Asma Jahangir’s Independent group could get 950 votes.

Kanrani contested the bar election for the second time on the same slot as he lost his previous election to Kamran Murtaza in 2013.

Azmatullah Chaudhry of Asma Jahangir's Independent group notched the slot of Secretary by bagging 1089 votes while his rival Shamimur Rehman Malik of Professional group secured 873 votes. After his victory, Amanullah Kanrani said he believed in supremacy of law and that he would run the bar as non-partisan.

He hoped that government and the judiciary would continue to work under the Constitution, stating that legal fraternity would not accept any act against the law and would strongly opposed if any of the State institutions deviated from the Constitution.

"Our role will be completely fair and independent. We'll not act like the subordinates," said Kanrani.

He also assured the lawyers that he would work for their welfare and would try his best to maintain unity among them. He also stressed upon the freedom of Press in the country. Kanrani said he would also try his best to resolve the long-awaiting issue of the lawyers housing scheme in Islamabad.

"I would also speak for the people of my province and would work to eliminate their deprivations," he further said. On four slots of Vice-Presidents, Saleem Akhtar was elected as Vice President of Balochistan, Khan Afzal Khan of KPK, Karamat Awan of Punjab and Salahuddin Khan Gandapur from Sindh.

Ahsan Hameed Lilla notched the slot of Additional Secretary while Mehmood Ahmad Sheikh won the seat of Finance Secretary of the top bar. The supporters of the winning candidate celebrated the victory by garlanding their leader Kanrani and danced on the drum beat.

Like every year, traditional fervour and zeal was observed on the election day of the country’s top bar.