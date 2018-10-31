Share:

Los Angeles-Katy Perry has reportedly dropped $7.5 million on a new home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker has dropped the hefty amount on a four bedroom, five bathroom property in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

The stunning home includes beautiful French doors, which open up onto a large outdoor area and well-maintained gardens as well as an outdoor swimming pool.

Meanwhile, in her personal life, Katy's relationship with Orlando Bloom is going from strength to strength and she recently revealed he is a ''great anchor'' in her life.

She said: ''[He's] a great anchor ... For some reason, I attract people who are really real and call me out on stuff when I'm being cuckoo.''

The 34-year-old singer has spent the last year trying to focus on her mental health and emotional well being.

She explained: ''I've been trying to find the balance and not overindulging, just trying to stay grounded ... I'm not going to go straight into making another record. I feel like I've done a lot.

I feel like I've rung the bell of being a pop star very loudly, and I'm very grateful for that. I love making music, I love writing. But I don't feel like I'm a part of a game anymore; I just feel like I'm an artist. I don't feel like I have to prove anything, which is a freeing feeling.''