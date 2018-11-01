Share:

KARACHI - A man poured petrol to burn himself alive here in the remits of Orangi Town police station on Wednesday.

Ishaq Salman, 42, poured petrol on his body and torched himself at his home located at Sector 11, Orangi Town. The fire engulfed his body. His family members and neighbours extinguished the fire, but 80 percent of his body burnt. Police said that the victim has been shifted to the nearby hospital where doctors term his condition critical. Police said that Ishaq trying to commit suicide following the family issues and particularly poor economical conditions.

Meanwhile, Rangers claimed to have arrested 21 accused persons in various raids conducted in different parts of city. The Rangers spokesperson said that the accused persons arrested were including street criminals, extortionists, drug paddlers and other sort of criminals. Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession while accused persons have been handed over to the police for further legal formalities. Rangers conducted in raid in Kalri area of Lyari while arrested Sajid aka Mullah associated with Lyari gang of Sheraz comrade. The accused persons wanted to the various sort of criminal activities.

Rangers also conducted raids in Taymoria, Gulberg, Saudabad, Gidap and SITE area, while arrested at least 13 accused persons including Haris, Kamran, Abbas, Mansoor, Zain, Ali, Gulzair, Waseem, Amir, Naeem, Shamshair Sheikh Muhammad, and Muhammad Ali.The accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes and other criminal activities. Rangers and police in joint raid conducted in Model colony area while arrested three accused persons including Faisal, Shahnil, Sumair aka Sami wanted to the police in various robberies and street crimes.

Rangers also conducted raid in Gidap Town area while arrested two accused persons including Farooq and Shahid Mehmood wanted to the police in various robberies and street crimes. In another raid conducted in SITE area Rangers arrested Javaid and Babin running a narcotics den in the locality.