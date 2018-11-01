Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man was shot dead while another was injured by an unknown assailant in Dhoke Naju, in the limits of Police Station (PS) Pirwadhai, informed official sources on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Ahmed Shah (28) and the injured victim was identified as Gul Rahim, the brother of the deceased, they said. The killer managed to escape after committing the crime, whereas police registered a murder case and have begun an investigation. According to sources, Ahmed Shah and Gul Rahim were sleeping in their house located in Street 58, Qasim Market in Sector-4 of Khayaban-e-Sir Syed when an unknown man jumped inside their house at 3:35pm. They said Ahmed Shah woke up and scuffled with an unknown man. Upon hearing the commotion, Gul Rahim, woke up and rushed to detain the trespasser.

However, the man pushed him away and tried to escape, when the brothers went after him, he started shooting at them. Resultantly, the duo sustained bullet injuries. Rescue 1122 moved the victims to HFH, where Ahmed Shah died of injuries, sources said.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Pirwadhai Raja Rashid, when contacted, confirmed the murder case.

He said the police are investigating as to who was the unknown man and why he jumped inside the house at night.

He said it would also be ascertained as to why Ahmed and the man fought with each other.

“It was not a dacoity,” he said. Police also obtained the mobile data of the victim’s family to trace out the killer. A murder case was registered while further investigation is underway, he said.