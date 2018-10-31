Share:

KASUR-A man was shot dead by rivals over old enmity at suburban village in Rakh Bat here the other day.

According to police, Waseem and Bashir had been locked in enmity since long. The other day, Waseem shot Bashir dead. Kot Radha Kishan police shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy. They also registered a case and launched investigation.

MAN ROBBED

A man was robbed of cash and a cell phone at gunpoint by a woman here the other day.

It was reported that Shaukat Ali, a resident of Mandi Usmanwala, stood at a petrol pump when a woman, driving a car, came and offered him a lift.

He boarded the car. On Khuddian Road, the woman pointed a revolver at his head. She robbed him of Rs3,000 cash and a cell phone. She sped away after shoving Shaukat off the car.