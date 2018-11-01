Share:

islamabad - The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and other stakeholders on Wednesday discussed at length different suggestions to make the upcoming anti-polio campaign in the twin cities more effective.

Meeting of the task force constituted to eliminate polio from Islamabad and Rawalpindi was held at Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Headquarters. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz which was attended by Director General Health Services MCI, Director General Health Punjab, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Islamabad, representatives of World Health Organization, District Health Officer Islamabad and concerned officers of ICT administration, Rawalpindi Administration and MCI. During the meeting, different suggestions to make anti-polio campaign in the twin cities more effective were discussed at length.

While addressing the participants of the meeting, the Mayor said that eradication of polio is our national obligation. In order to fulfil this responsibility, the administration of both cities would have to work in close coordination and consultation to save next generation from this disease. He also directed to constitute a sub-committee to implement different suggestions discussed during the meeting. The committee will formulate a comprehensive strategy in the light of suggestions and task force will take practical steps in the light of formulated strategy.

Mayor Islamabad, showing his reservations for not achieving desired results in different union counsels of Islamabad, said that elected representatives from different union councils should not only co-operate with the polio teams but also ensure that every child under the age of 5 years has been administered polio drops. Regarding non-cooperation of public from elite sectors of the Islamabad, Mayor said that students of the medical colleges be engaged in the anti-polio campaign to convince people to immunize their child.

Mayor Islamabad said that focus will be in the high risk areas of the twin cities. He said that population of 33 union councils is residing in the boarder/adjoining areas of Rawalpindi, therefore, close liaison between the administrations are necessary to curb polio in these areas. People from all walks of life including religious scholars, teachers, students and other prominent figures should engage to make this campaign more successful. The Mayor said that the population of Islamabad has reached two million, therefore the city should be divided into different zones according to the population and polio teams would be deputed to ensure that every child could be administered the polio drops. He also reviewed the arrangements of the campaign starting from November 12, 2018. He said that MCI will provide human resource, machinery and other resources to make this campaign a success. He said that he will personally monitor the campaign. He showed his satisfaction over performance of volunteers, paramedical and supervisory staff.

During the meeting, representatives of Rawalpindi Administration, ICT Administration and World Health Organization briefed the participants about the steps taken to eradicate polio. Director General, Health Services, MCI and Director General Health Punjab apprised the meeting about the steps taken by their departments in this regard. The Mayor directed to hold next meeting of the task force on 22th November, 2018 to review the results of the anti-polio campaign starting from 12th November so that in the light of the results, next anti-polio camping could be made more effective and result-oriented.