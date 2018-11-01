Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Wednesday stopped Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed from working, just a day after he took over as city police chief. Former Lahore CCPO Bashir Ahmad Nasir has been directed to continue working as capital city police officer.

The move comes one day after Hameed took the charge of his new assignment and held deliberations with police officers to discuss the law and order situation in Lahore.

According to a notification, “the transfer/posting of Mr Zulfiqar Hameed (PSP/BS-20) as Capital City Police Officer Lahore, is hereby held in abeyance, till the completion of his National Management Course on 15.12.2018.” BA Nasir has been allowed to continue as Lahore CCPO.

Meanwhile, DIG (VVIP Security, Special Branch) Imran Mahmood was transferred and posted as Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer. Similarly, Sheikhupura RPO Sohail Habib Tajak was transferred and posted as DIG VVIP Security, Punjab Special Branch.