Share:

LAHORE - A passing-out parade of officers of Persons on High-Risk Force Special Protection Unit was held at Elite Police Training School in Bedian on Wednesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest. He inspected the passing-out parade and a smartly turned out contingent of passed-out officers presented salute to him. He also witnessed their display of professional expertise. Inspectors, constables and former officers are included in 456 officials of persons on high risk force special protection unit.

Addressing the passing-out parade, the chief minister said he was satisfied after examining the performance of passed-out officers as the security of important personalities is in the hands of active persons. “The passion of officials of this unit is praiseworthy as they are setting up wonderful traditions of sacrifice for the protection of others. I am convinced that jawans who have completed rigorous commando training of three months at Police Training Centre Sihala and Elite Police Training School Bedian are fully prepared to deal with terrorists and other anti-social elements,” he said. He said that a true police officer performs duties in an impartial manner and without any fear except that of Allah Almighty. “I advise that you should not retreat from your mission in any circumstances. If you followed this commitment, then you will earn respect in the society,” he added. “Police uniform is a symbol of honour and requires that you fulfil your duties in the best of manner that it becomes an example for others and there is nothing more important than the protection of life and property of people. This is the primary duty of the police and it should work with diligence in this regard,” he said.

Buzdar said that he was regularly monitoring all the steps taken for protection of people by the police. He advised the passed-out officers to work with honesty, commitment and zeal. “If you will help the victims and provide relief to the hapless, you will get maximum respect,” he said. He said that police training on modern lines and provision of latest weapons was a priority agenda of the government. “We are committed to making Punjab free from crimes and required resources will be provided for this purpose. We fully understand the importance of Punjab police and no stone will be left unturned to utilize the available resources,” he said.

Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi said that history of Punjab Police was full of sacrifices. The staff of police stations will not be disturbed after establishment of the force for high risk persons and daily policing will be done according to the routine. Earlier, work at police stations was hampered due to provision of security to some VIPs but after the establishment of this force, the routine police work will continue according to routine. The chief minister encouraged the Punjab police and said “we will continue to work as a vanguard for the maintenance of peace”. The commandant of the Elite Police Training School also addressed the ceremony. The chief minister also gave away prizes to officers showing best performance in their training.

CM SATISFIED WITH SECURITY

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction with security arrangements made on the occasion of annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala. He appreciated the performance of cabinet committee on law and order, police, administration and law enforcement agencies. Best security arrangements were made and as a result, law & order situation remained under control, he said. Different departments maintained best coordination and ensured peaceful atmosphere. Similarly, elected representatives and peace committees also played their role for maintaining peace and harmony, he further said.

Aslo, a high-level meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Wednesday in which progress on 100-day agenda was reviewed in detail.