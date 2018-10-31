Share:

HAFIZABAD-The watchers of Fisheries Department have protested against the apathy of the authorities concerned for not upgrading their scales.

In a meeting of All Punjab Watchers Association held at Qadirabad Barrage under the chairmanship of Altaf Hussain, the speakers strongly regretted that all the provinces of the country had been awarded scale No 7 but the watchers of Punjab were still given pay scale No 1 which was unfair. The speakers called upon the Chief Minister of Punjab and Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar to order the department concerned to upgrade their scale accordingly. Otherwise, they would be constrained to resort to hunger strike in front of Punjab Assembly for an indefinite period of time.