ISLAMABAD : Various oil and gas companies (lease holders) have invested over Rs 3.5 billion in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) in last one year, said an official of FATA Development Authority (FDA). Talking to APP, he said 2,800 local tribesmen were attached with these oil & gas companies in their respective areas for on job services. Oil and Gas Development Corporation Limited (OGDCL), Al-Haj Enterprises Pvt Ltd, BGP (Pakistan), Xian Senshe, Geofysika Krakow and MOL (Pakistan) have established base camps in different agencies in erstwhile FATA. He said 15 blocks have been allotted to various national and multinational exploration and production companies in erstwhile FATA. While OGDCL has completed 2D seismic data acquisition in Latamber and Kohat Block. Likewise, Al-Hajj Enterprises (Private) Limited has completed 2D Seismic data acquisition in Baska North block and will commence drilling by the end of 2018. MOL has completed surface geological mapping & gravity survey in Tal Block (NWA, FR Bannu) and now planning for 2D Seismic Survey. BGP (Pakistan) International, contractor of OGDCL has completed 2D Seismic survey in Wali block. Two mega Geological structures were identified in the area; further interpretation/investigation of collected Seismic Data Acquisition is in process.

He said two new blocks including Wana Block (SWA) and Mir Ali Block (NWA) have been identified for further attraction of Investment and creation of job opportunities for locals in erstwhile FATA.