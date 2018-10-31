Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-A first two-day "Paigham-e-Pakistan" programme started here under the auspices of district administration to create peaceful society by rejecting terrorism and sectarian.

Toba is the first district all over Pakistan where this programme has been launched and similar programmes will be later held all over the country. In this regard a workshop was held at Gojra in Government Women College auditorium for Ulema, civil society and local body representatives.

Bahauddin Zakriya University's Islamic studies department chairman Dr Abdul Qudoos spoke on the significance of countering intolerance and extremism. World Council of Religion leader Hafiz Nouman shed light on the topic of reconstruction of an inclusive society in the light of Allama Iqbal's perspective.

Faisalabad Commissioner Asif Iqbal, RPO Ghulam Muhammad, DC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar and religious scholars including Mian Allah Bakhsh Tariq, Hafiz Abdul Hayee, Pir Israrul Bahar Shah, Prof Younis, Dr Ismat Naz and Syed Zaigham Abbas were among prominent speakers.

The DC said that the second session of the programme will be held at Kamalia where chief guest will be MNA Riaz Fatyana while DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar will be guest of honour. He added that third and final session of the programme will be held at Toba the same day where Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hasan Shah and Women Development Minister Ashfa Fatyana will be chief guest and guest of honour respectively.