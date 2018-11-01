Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammed Faisal said that Report of the UK Parliament’s All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir on human rights situation in Held Jammu and Kashmir had detailed severe Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

He said that the report echoed many of the findings of the Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Report on Kashmir already published and was critical of the human rights atrocities being committed with impunity by Indian forces in the Held Kashmir, especially the use of pellet guns, draconian laws including the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and the Public Safety Act.

“The report also mentions presence of unmarked graves in Held Kashmir and enforced disappearances, which confirms the humanitarian emergency in Kashmir,” he added.

Faisal said that the report ‘follows the visit of a 9-member delegation of APPKG to Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The group’s report, following the visit, is a damning indictment for India and an encouraging step forward after the UN OHCHR Report. Both the reports underscore the contrast between the human right situation in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir’.

Faisal said: “Pakistan welcomes the APPKG’s Report on Held Jammu and Kashmir as well as its recommendations. Pakistan believes that the lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute is essential for peace, security and stability of South Asia and beyond. India’s denials of this reality, its unwillingness to engage in dialogue and suppression of Kashmiri aspirations for freedom continue to endanger regional as well as international peace and security.”