ISLAMABAD: PPIB has so far attracted $16.7 billion investment through commissioning 37 power generation projects of around 15,500MW. This was stated by Managing Director PPIB Shah Jahan Mirza while briefing the PPIB board here. Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan chaired 119th Board meeting of Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB). It was also explained that PPIB is currently processing the most diversified portfolio of its history which comprises of twenty five projects of more than 14,000 MW. It was underscored that currently more than 50% of electricity is fed into national grid by the private sector.–Staff Reporter