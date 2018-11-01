Share:

HAFIZABAD - The lawyers of Hafizabad DBA and Pindi Bhattian TBA boycotted the courts on Tuesday to protest against the abduction and brutal murder of Saqlain Abbas, a member of Pindi Bhattian TBA, and failure of the police to arrest the accused despite lapse of 12 days.

The lawyers demanded immediate arrest of the nominated accused ASI Tayyab, Constable M Ramzan and a taxi driver of Wah Cantonment (Rawalpindi).

The deceased Saqlain Abbas, an advocate of Husseke Awal village (Pindi Bhattian), had married Zoya Rafaqat, daughter of Rafaqat, Alia against the wish of her parents a few months ago. The couple had settled in Riasatabad, Wah Cantt. The girl’s close relatives ASI Tayyab, Constable M Ramzan, and a taxi driver had abducted the couple.

A case under section 365 PPC was registered at Wah Cantt police station on October 19 on the report of Mehdi Hassan, brother of the deceased. Mehdi Hassan along with his relatives and villagers went from pillar to post in search of the deceased and his wife but to no avail. However, his mutilated dead body was recovered from the Jhang Branch Canal after a week.

Later on, a murder case was also registered against the accused but the police have so far failed to arrest the accused and to recover Zoya Rafaqat dead or alive.