GUJRANWALA-The Anti-Corruption authorities approved the registration of cases against seven suspects including a Naib Tehsildar for their alleged involvement in corruption and tampering with records here the other day.

According to official sources, a citizen, Humera, gave an application to the Anti-Corruption authorities that a land mafia gang with the collusion of Revenue Department officers had tempered with records and grabbed commercial shops worth millions of rupees. During investigation, it was revealed that Naib Tehsildar Afzaal Warriach, Noor Khan, Ahmed Hassan stamp vendor, and land grabbers including M Sarwar, M Fayyaz, Shahid Munir, and Asghar Ali had transferred the property of the applicant to their name by tampering with revenue record. After approval from the competent authority, a case was registered against the accused.