Share:

FAISALABAD : Spain is ready to cooperate and provide all possible cooperation to Pakistani industrialists and traders. These views were expressed by Miguel Pena Sanchez, Economic & Commercial Attache, Embassy of Spain, Islamabad, during his meeting with the office-bearers & members of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) at APTPMA House, Faisalabad. He said that manufacturing and exports have very important role in economic development of any country. Earlier, in his welcome address, Engr Rizwan Ashraf, Chairman APTPMA, welcomed the chief guest and said that unfortunately due to energy crisis, our industry was facing problems but now due to policies of the new govt our industry is boosting. Pakistan’s exports to Spain in last year was about $1 billion and imports $ 250 million. Exchange of technologies among both the countries is essential and exchange of delegations increase relations among the countries.

APTPMA chief, Engr Rizwan Ashraf, said that soft visa policy from Spain will provide opportunities to common people of Pakistan to visit historical places of Spain and will also enhance trade relations among both the countries.