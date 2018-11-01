Share:

LAHORE - Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) edged out Wapda 2-1 in Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) match played here at the Punjab Stadium on Wednesday. SSGC started aggressively as they kept on attacking Wapda goal and they succeeded in opening their account through Habibur Rehman in the 25th minute. The second half was also dominated by SSGC as they doubled their lead through Raziq in the 55th minute. Wapda reduced the deficit in 76th minute through Adnan. Another encounter of the day between Karachi Electric and NBP ended in 1-1 draw. No goal was scored in the first half while the second half saw both the sides scoring one goal each. Karachi Electric struck first through Noman in the 49th minute while Maqbool scored the equalizer in the 60th minute to square the things at 1-1.–Staff Reporter