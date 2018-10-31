Share:

FAISALABAD-We have to transfer sufis narrative and thoughts to new generation to counter intolerance and ensure love, peace and harmony in the society, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa.

He addressed the annual function of Department of Entomology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad here. He said that there is a need for the promotion literature among e students as in modern era, the students are more inclined to non-eastern culture and lifestyle etc. He urged the people to make their relation with Allah strong and illuminate their heart with the love of God and Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) to get success in world and life after death. He said that Sufis worked hard to educate people about reality of life and work for spreading the message of Allah among the people with spiritualism. We should get guidelines from their lives and preaching to become a good Muslim and play due role for the humanity.

He said it is a matter of grave concern that "we were giving up our mother tongue and polluting it with the words of other languages." We have to take the tangible measures to save our mother tongue from vanishing as a page from the past. He said we had to give proper guidance to young generation about our religion and norms and values. He said that that Sufi Saints including Baba Fareed, Shah Hussain, Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah, Sultan Bahu and others made tremendous contributions to spreading the message of Allah. He termed the poetry a light for the humanity and called for understanding it and applying it to practical life.

He lauded the steps being taken on the part of the Department of Entomology not only for agriculture sector but also inculcating the Sufis preaching among the students.

Entomology Department Chairman Dr Jalal Arif said that Punjab is enriched in its culture, tradition and Sufis who worked hard to lighten heart of the people with the love of Allah Subhanhotallh and His Last and Final Prophet Hazrart Muhammad (SAWW).

He said that besides the academic work, they were putting special attention on extra curriculum activities for sharpening the skills of the students and to promote the eastern culture among them. He said that university was opening up new chapter of glory and progress under the dynamic leadership of the vice chancellor.