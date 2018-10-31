Share:

KHANEWAL-Muhammad Masoom assumed the charge of Khanewal district police officer (DPO). He was previously working as additional SP mobiles Lahore.

After his joining, he visited the routes of the processions of Chehlum Harzrat Imam Hussain (RA). Addressing the police force deployed there, the DPO said that during his posting, law & order and justice for all will be his top priority.

He said that no one is above the law. He said even police officials have to follow the vision of new IG police Amjad Saleemi. He directed the police officials to work hard to minimise the crime rate in the area. He added that traditional police culture in police station will not be tolerated; the police officials delivering and working hard honestly will be rewarded; negligent, misbehaving and dishonest staff will be dealt with sternly.

He said that issues regarding welfare and service matters of police employees will be redressed on top priority. On his arrival in DPO office, DSP HQ Fayyad Ahmad welcomed him and guard of honor was presented by police band. Former DPO Feisal Mukhtar has been transferred and posted in central police office Lahore.