OKARA-Locals in a village near Renala Khurd captured a suspected thief on Tuesday. They shaved his moustaches, blackened his face, and then paraded him in the village. Thereafter, they released him on the pledge that he would not commit such crime.

On the other hand, the Punjab government on Tuesday cancelled the transfer orders of the new deputy commissioner the same day she was to assume her charge.

According to official sources, Sahibzadi Wasima Umar was transferred to Okara as Deputy Commissioner. But within hours, her transfer orders were cancelled and in her place Maryam Khan was transferred here to take over the charge as Okara Deputy Commissioner.