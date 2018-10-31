Share:

SIALKOT-The students of most of the private schools located in narrow and congested buildings of thickly populated areas here are deprived of their basic rights and facilities.

More than 7,000 private schools are set up in the small buildings meant for the residences and lack playgrounds, canteens, libraries, laboratories, assembly halls etc in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

Local perturbed people said that these private schools were charging high monthly fees despite being located in narrow streets due to which there are no parking lots for the students and other people.

According to the Private Schools Association Sialkot, there are total 9,460 private schools located in Sialkot district, out of which only 2667 private schools are registered with Sialkot District Education Authority.

The officials of the Sialkot Education Department said that 6,793 private schools were located in the small houses in the narrow streets. These private schools have never bothered to establish playgrounds, canteens, libraries, laboratories, assembly halls, parking lots besides remaining unable to provide the other basic facilities to the innocent students.

There is no proper arrangement of light and air ventilation n these schools due to which the students are forced to get education in suffocation.

The officials of Sialkot education department revealed that most of these private schools did not fulfill the criteria of registration thus they were reluctant to be registered with Sialkot education department, besides, using their complete political influence , in this regard.

This nasty practice was going unchecked with alleged malpractice of the officials of the Sialkot education department as the owners of these narrowed private schools were also using their complete political influence in this regard.

The parents of the students urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Asad Ullah Faiz and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattu to look into the matter.