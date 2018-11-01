Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has said that energy sector of Pakistan offers huge investment potential especially petrochemicals and hydel energy generation and UAE can benefit from investing in these areas which will further expand the existing bilateral relations.

The federal minister expressed these views while talking to Ambassador of UAE Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, who called on him here. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan was also present in the meeting.

The minister said that Pakistan and UAE enjoy cordial bilateral relations and emphasized the need to further broaden the scope of partnership. He stated that there were many areas in which both countries could work together for gaining mutual benefit. He added that Pakistan offers investment friendly policies and the government is committed to attract foreign investment to put the national economy on growth trajectory for achieving its socio-economic targets.

The federal minister appreciated UAE’s investment in PARCO and hoped that more avenues will be explored to further bilateral economic cooperation. The minister said that Pakistan will fully participate in EXPO 2020 being organized by UAE, adding that this will provide an opportunity to two countries to identify areas for future cooperation in diverse sectors.

The minister called for exchange of high level visits between the two countries to further cement bilateral collaboration. He noted that a large Pakistani diaspora in UAE was contributing in the development of the country as well as acting as a bridge between the two countries. He expressed optimism that UAE will also consider initiating humanitarian projects in South Punjab.

The ambassador of UAE said that both countries enjoy unique relationship and expressed confidence that bilateral relations will be taken to new heights in future. He also invited the Federal Minister to participate in a government summit which will be held in coming February.