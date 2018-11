Share:

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has welcomed Pakistan's Supreme Court decision to acquit Aasia Bibi. Responding to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said the world body has a "standard policy" against imposition of death penalty. "In line with that policy, we welcome the decision of Pakistan's Supreme Court," he added. Beyond that, Farhan Haq said he had no comments.–APP