NOORPUR THAL-The Social Welfare Department organised an awareness walk to create awareness among the public regarding injurious effects of smog here the other day.

Social workers and a large number of citizens from all walks of the life attended the walk. Social Welfare Deputy Director Malik Imtiaz Ahmed Mangat and Noorpur Thal Social Welfare Officer Huma Aziz Raja addressed the participants. They said that the government was taking solid steps in right directions to curb the negative effects of change in climate.

They stressed the need for adopting protective measures to avoid injurious effects of smog.