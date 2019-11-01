Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun Thursday claimed that the government planned to provide jobs to 100,000 engineers in the international market. The Higher Education Department and the Lampro Mellon Limited Pakistan has signed a memorandum of understanding in the regard, he said. According to a press release, the minister also claimed that Pakistan could become the centre of microchip manufacturing technology during the next couple of years. He said that Pakistani engineers would get benefit since China had announced manufacturing of the micro chip. At least 0.5 million jobs will be available in China, the minister said. He said the Pakistani government had signed the agreement to train the students of public and private universities. The successful candidates will be given certificates so that they would be able to apply of the jobs.