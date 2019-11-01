Share:

BUREWALA - Police raided an illegal slaughterhouse and recovered more than 20 mounds dead meat at Chak 503/EB here on Thursday.

The Saddr Police received information that some butchers have illegally set up a private slaughterhouse in their home, where meat of dead animals was supplied throughout the city. Assistant Commissioner Rana Aurangzeb, after receiving information reached the spot and shifted and called a veterinary doctor for taking legal course of action who didn’t arrived after regular calls. Assistant Commissioner called Veterinary officials from Vehari who declared the meat as rotten and of dead animals. He directed the SHO Saddar to immediately register the case against the negligent veterinary doctor and the accused. The police have arrested one accused and started investigation.

PO killed in encounter

A proclaimed offender involved in robberies and murder cases was killed in an encounter with police at Mouza Ghafoor Wah in jurisdiction of Luddan police station here on Wednesday.

According to DPO, Vehari Akhtar Farooq, Sajid alias Saji Qazi, along with his other accomplices, was busy looting people at Mauza Ghafoor Wah when the police on receiving information arrived at the spot and the accused opened fire on the police where police also retaliated with firin and after course of firing the accused was killed on the spot while his three accomplices escaped taking advantage of the darkness. The deceased robber was identified as Sajid alias Saji Qazi, who was involved in the murder and robbery incidents. He was wanted by the police of Vehari, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts.