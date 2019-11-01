Share:

SARGODHA - Anti-Corruption Establishment nabbed a sub-inspector of Market Committee Sargodha red handed when he was receiving bribe from a canteen contractor on Thursday.

One Muhammad Zahid, a resident of Block No.22 Sargodha city, had filed an application to ACE director that Nadeem Sultan demanded Rs10,000 from him for the restoration of his contract to run canteen at Fruit Mandi while rest money of Rs40,000 would receive after the completion of the task.

The ACE regional director constituted a raiding team in the light of that application comprising Assistant Director Tasawar Abbas Bosaal and other staff.

ACE team led by Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Aqeel Chaudhary conducted raid in the mean time when accused SI Nadeem Sultan was receiving Rs.10000 as first portion of bribe from applicant Muhammad Zahid. Accused shifted to lock up and FIR has been lodged against him at anti corruption police station.