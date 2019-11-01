Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi School Education Department and Punjab Council of the Arts have completed art competitions in the division under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Thursday. The last district level competition was arranged in Attock in collaboration with District Education Authority.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Javed Iqbal Awan was chief guest of prize distribution ceremony accompanied by Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, District Officer Imran Qureshi and Coordinator Zahid Mahmood. More than one lakh participated in art competition at school, tehsil and district levels in District Attock. Competitions were held in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jehlum and Attock in three stages primary, elementary and secondary. Addressing at the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Dr Javed Iqbal Awan said that art competition brought hidden talent of the students and turned them into positive activities which was an appreciable step.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that awareness about dengue, green Punjab and importance of education was also imparted to students. He said that such kind of positive activities would be continued in future also.