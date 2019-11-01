Share:

HAFIZAB - A bank manger, local trader, two villagers and a truck driver were deprived of gold ornaments, two licensed guns and other articles worth millions of rupees in five different places of the district last night. According to police source, the operation manger of National Bank of Pakistan main branch Jalalpur Bhattian was away from his house located in Mohallah Iqbalpura Jalalpur Bhattian to meet his in-laws after locking the house from the outside. Meanwhile, unidentified burglars intruded into the house and made off with 15 tolas gold ornaments and cash amount of Rs. 2,37,000/- after breaking open the iron almirahs. The Jalalpur Bhattian police have registered a case but so far failed to arrest the accused.

A prominent landlord and former president Anjuman Arrhtian Hafizabad Rai Muhammad Tufail Kharl was deprived of two licensed guns, cash of Rs. 1,20,000/- and gold ornaments worth million of rupees. The victim has gone to Lahore after locking his house when unidentified burglars entered the house after breaking open the locks and sweeped the house.

Similarly, two armed bandits snatched away Rs. 25,000/- and a cell phone from truck driver Zafar Iqbal son of Fateh Muhammad on Bund road near Mahmoodpur. Another villager Shehroz Ahmad son of Ghulam Shabbir who was on way to Sukheke on his bike was intercepted by two armed bandits riding a bike and snatched away Rs. 7,000/- and a cell phone worth Rs. 30,000/- from him. Another villager Mazhar Ali son of Muhammad Arif who was on way to Sukheke on a bike was also deprived of Rs. 74,000/- near Bahu Maan.

Of late, incidents of burglary and dacoity in the district particularly in Jalalpur Bhattian police station area has been increased which has created panic in the area as the police has so far failed to take stringent measures to prevent day-to-day such incidents. The inhabitants of Jalalpur Bhattian in particular have called upon the IG Punjab, RPO Gujranwala and DPO Hafizabad to take pity on them and to provide them sense of security.