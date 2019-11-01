Share:

SIALKOT - A five-member delegation of British Christian clerics visited Imambargah Dar-e-Batool Adda Pasruriyaan Sialkot city on a goodwill gesture amid tight security.

Bishop of Church of Manchester-England Graham Dow led the delegation. Sialkot based Muslim and Christian religious clerics and senior officials of local NGO “Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights”(PCSHRW) were also present on the occasion. British Christian religious clerics stressed the need of promotion of interfaith harmony.

Mr Graham Dow said that every religion in the world gives the lessons of peace, love, unity, affection, integrity and respect of humanity. He added that the people belonging to all the religions should be united to meet the global challenges including establishment of durable peace, weeding out terrorism , poverty alleviation and human development in the world.

SMOKING BANNED AT PUBLIC OFFICES

All the offices of the Sialkot district administration have been declared as no-smoking areas. The government has banned smoking in these offices under Pakistan Government’s Tobacco Control Cell Project.

The senior officials of the Sialkot district administration displayed a plaque of “Tobacco Free Building” at Sialkot DC Office.

Project Director Tobacco Free Cities Dr Minhajul Siraj, Project Manager Aftab Ahmed, ADC (G) Sialkot Mian Rafiq Ahsan, senior officials of the education, health, traffic police and Excise and Taxation departments attended this prestigious ceremony.

The participants were told that the smoking prohibition stickers would also soon be displayed at all the public transport vehicles, in the larger public interest.