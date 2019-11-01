Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government will establish Burn unit in Rahim Yar khan and Trauma centre at Tehsil Headquarter Civil Hospital Liaquatpur.

The chief minister made the announcement while chairing a meeting held for his briefing on the train tragedy here at DC Office RahimYar Khan and later talking to the newsmen.

CM Buzdar said that the loss of more than 73 precious lives in the train accident is a big tragedy. The chief minister stated that he was in constant touch with administration for the treatment of injured passengers. He said that after DNA tests, 57 unidentified dead bodies would be handed over to their heirs. He appreciated the rescue operation by all departments concerned, saying that construction of Sheikh Zaid Hospital phase-2 has been included in the annual development plan for the current year.

He also announced provision of a CT scan machine to Sheikh Zaid Hospital and said that a high level committee would determine the responsibility for this tragic accident.

Earlier, the Punjab chief minister along with Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid visited Sheikh Zaid Hospital RahimYar Khan and inquired after the health of all injured passengers one by one. The chief minister directed the health department authorities to provide best possible facilities to the injured passengers.

Earlier, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal briefed the chief minister about the train fire tragedy.