KARACHI - Expressing deep sorrow and profound grief on Tezgam Express tragic incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed divisional administrations, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas and Karachi to keep close contact with Railway authorities and commissioner Bahawalpur to transport back the deceased or injured belonging to Sindh province.

The chief minister told the commissioner of different divisions of the province that over 40 passengers of ill-fated Tezgam Express hailed from Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas. Their families were running from pillar to post to get firsthand information about their dear ones onboard on the train.

He directed Hyderabad Commissioner Abbas Baloch to set up a special desk in DC office so that the aggrieved families could contact there for necessary information. He also directed him to make necessary arrangements for shifting of bodies and the injured people from Rahim Yar Khan back to Sindh. The chief minister also issued a similar directive to the commissioners of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur.

The chief minister through his principal secretary Sajid Jamal Abro offered every possible support and assistance to the railway authorities and the Punjab government for retrieval of the bodies from the train and treatment the passengers sustained burn injuries.

Murad said that his government and people of Sindh were in great shock to see such a huge loss of lives in the train incident. “May Allah save our people and the country from such horrible incidents,” he prayed.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of more than 70 people in tragic Tezgam inferno near Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday.

The provincial minister offered his condolences to the families of the victims. Provincial minister called for thorough and transparent investigation into tragic Tezgam inferno incident.

Ghani also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident. Provincial Information Minister questioned that how the cylinder was allowed to be used in the train and where were the duty staff of the train in the meantime? He prayed that may the departed souls rest in peace.

Separately, Provincial Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and Special Assistant to CM Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar also expressed their deep grief over the deaths and injuries of dozens of innocent passengers in the train accident. They also criticised the ‘selected’ federal government and its ‘most incompetent’ Railways Minister and demanded an impartial inquiry of the incident.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla demanded the federal government to conduct an inquiry into the tragic incident and punish the accused strictly.

Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that train mismanagement was increasing day by day due to incompetent Minister of Railways and his incompetency have caused lost the lives of innocent passengers in these accidents. Therefore, the Minister for Railways should resign immediately.

Provincial Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the relatives of the passengers killed in the train accident should be compensated and action should be taken against the unqualified Minister for Railways. He added that comprehensive measures should be taken to prevent such accidents so that such accidents do not arise in the future.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar expressed his grief to the survivors of the train accident and assured them that the government of Sindh was with them at this hour of grief. Provincial Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and Special Assistant Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar prayed that Allah Almighty bless the departed souls and give courage to bereaved families to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh also expressed sorrow over the incident and demanded of the Railways Minister to take the responsible persons to the task by conducting impartial inquiry.