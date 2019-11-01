Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took to Rahim Yar Khan to share grief of train tragedy victims putting off his official engagements.

Accompanied by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, CM Buzdar reviewed treatment facilities at Sheikh Zayed Hospital. The top district official briefed the CM about rescue operation.

“Cylinder gas leak is cited as the cause for the tragedy that took place at 6:26am. Rescuers, police and officials began concerned reached the site in 13 minutes and started relief activities,” the CM was told.

The official added a total of 144 ambulances and 8 fire brigade vehicles took part in the rescue operation. An information desk has been set up at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Liaqatpur.”

The CM directed commissioner of Bahawalpur to monitor treatment facilities. CM Buzdar told the media that he immediately abandoned his engagements the moment he got to knowing about the accident and remained in contact with the administration.

He said: “We equally share the grief and sorrow of the affected brothers and sisters. The administration gave a quick and better response. Timely and brisk relief activities being provided by rescue workers are praiseworthy. The victims have been shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan, Victoria Hospital Bahwalpur and Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.”

A committee will be set up to dig in. The person responsible for the tragedy will be taken to task, he maintained.

He also announced establishing trauma centre at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital in Liaqatpur and at burn unit at Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

In reply to a question, Usman said Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan Phase-II will be incorporated in current budget while the hospital will have CT scan machine soon.

Lawmakers Ch M Shafiq, Ch Asif Majeed, Sardar Amir Nawaz Khan, Makhdom Fawad Ahmed and senior officials were also present.