ISLAMABAD - The capital city remained partially closed even before the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) marchers entered Islamabad on Thursday, causing nuisance for the road-users.

The people faced difficulty in reaching their offices as they found different roads closed on Thursday morning. Containers were put on the Kashmir Highway near sector G-11 and then Peshawar Morr, forcing the commuters to take alternative route. According to the official reports, the road from G-11 signal on link road towards Mehrabadi was blocked. The G-10 signal was partially blocked. The G-9 signal was also blocked. The Expressway was blocked near Faizabad. However, traffic was normal at the IJP Road and Kashmir Highway. The road from Zero Point towards Serena Hotel was partially blocked. The Faqir Aipee road was partially blocked. The traffic was diverted from Faizabad towards 9th Avenue and Murree Road. The residents have had to limit their movement to avoid unnecessary inconvenience. Metro Bus service was also stopped for the day due to security reasons.

However, there was no hurdle in the way of the marchers in reaching the venue near H-9 weekly bazaar. The police said that participants of the rally could reach the venue without any hassle. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan visited different areas of the city to check security arrangements. The officials of city district administration were also present on the occasion. The IGP instructed the police officials present on duty. According to the police, the force was ready to cope with any kind of situation.

In the evening, the marchers reached the T-Chowk at the Lahore-Islamabad road and insisted to enter Rawalpindi city which the administration denied. The road towards Rawalpindi city was blocked by putting containers on the road.

The overall law and order situation of the city remained under control as the police remained on high alert for the safety of citizens. Teams of Islamabad police ensured effective patrolling while vehicles and other citizens were thoroughly searched on all entry and exit points in the city. The officials continuously monitored Azadi March and other activities through CCTV cameras installed under the Safe City Project.