Share:

Islamabad High Court on Friday directed Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting to visit the district courts along with representatives of the bar, and asked her to appear again on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while issuing the verdict, said, "They [bar representatives] will take you to the district courts from here." He added that the special assistant was being taken to see the conditions under which the judges and the lawyers are working.

He added, “This was not because of the judiciary but due to the 30 years of neglect by the administration.”

While setting the date for the next hearing, Awan requested the court not to keep the hearing on Tuesday as cabinet meetings are held on that day.

To this, Chief justice Minallah replied, “Hold your cabinet meetings in the district courts so you see the conditions there.” He added that the date of the hearing will not be changed

Awan was issued a contempt notice for criticising the judiciary in her press conference. She had stated that bail granted to former premier Nawaz Sharif will open a floodgate of similar requests by prisoners suffering from various diseases, the contempt notice issued to her stated.

“You while maligning the honourable courts went to say that the case of the accused [Nawaz] was heard during the evening ‘as a special dispensation’,” the notice read.

The statement added that Awan “made an attempt to scandalise the court in the eyes of the public, thereby, tried to lower the esteem of the judiciary.”

“The contents of your [Awan's] statement was ‘unwarranted’ for a spokesperson of the federal government,” it said. “The above act of yours prima-facie attract a penal action against you under the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003.”

Awan was directed to appear before the high court today.