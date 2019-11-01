Share:

ISLAMABAD - Opposition parties are set to convey to the JUI-F to avoid ‘solo flight’ and take other parties into confidence on any plan to convert ‘Azadi March’ into a sit-in.

The bigwigs of the two main opposition parties are so far not openly in favour of converting Azadi Mach into a sit-in. They are taking Rehbar Committee into confidence before changing name of the programme.

Background discussions with opposition members reveal that opposition parties so far are not on the same page on converting Azadi March into a sit-in till resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The protesting parties are joining the JUI-F led march in the federal capital in form of convoys. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman will address the gathering after Friday prayers today and share his future strategy.

Since JUI-F leaders have started issuing ambiguous statements about converting Azadi March into an indefinite sit-in, opposition parties will ask JUI-F tomorrow to share the plan with them.

Rahman hinted in one of his addresses during long march that Azadi March could be a mixture of sit-in and long march.

On the other hand, government ministers are apparently confident that there would be no change in protesting parties’ plan. Interior Minister Brig (retd) Aijaz Shah told a press conference that he has not seen any change in protesting parties’ plan.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak however warned participants in Azadi March against violating the terms of the agreement between the Islamabad administration and the Rahbar Committee.

The Awami National Party (ANP) took lead in reaching Islamabad to join Azadi March, but it did not say it will join hands with JUI-F in case the latter converts its march into the sit-in.

PML-N senior members hinted at their press talk they will support religio-political party if it plans sit-in till resignation of the prime minister.

The JUI-F chief has been saying from day one Prime Minister Imran Khan must step down and “hand over power to people”.

In a related development, JUI-F chief Fazl-Ur-Rehman has said that he along with his supporters would not only hold a mammoth public gathering near G-9 Interchange, Islamabad, but also stage a sit-in till ouster of the PTI government.

“The march and sit-in will not end without sending Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet home,” he said.

The maulana added that he has advised his supporters to remain peaceful and not damage public properties. “We are marching towards Islamabad in a peaceful manner and if the situation turns violent, the government will be responsible for this,” he said while addressing a mammoth public gathering in Gujar Khan before cruising to final destination Islamabad on Thursday.

According to intelligence sources, 26,000 activists are attending the march.

Earlier, a meeting decided marchers would enter Islamabad via T-Chowk Rawat and Islamabad Expressway.

Sources told The Nation that a meeting was planned between the district administration and Rahman but later he refused to talk.

“We are brought here by our leaders to stage a sit-in till removal of the Imran Khan government,” said an activist while talking to The Nation.

Another activist, who came from Karachi, was of view that he is seeing Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the first time in his life. “I am so happy to be here to support my leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman to get rid of enemies of people like Imran Khan,” he said.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have ramped up security in the district to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order situation.

As many as 4,000 well-equipped policemen have been deputed across the district to maintain law and order in the city, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sadar Circle, Farhan Aslam, who was present along with his force at T-Chowk, Rawat.

Besides JUI-F workers, workers and leaders of several opposition parties like Awami National Party (ANP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) are participating in the march.

All the opposition parties have established their camps at the protest venue and there was not even a single camp or worker of the PPP.

The caravan having 2,000 workers led by ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan also reached the protest venue.

Addressing the participants in the march, Asfandyar said the programme was set by the Rahbar Committee.

Dismissing rumours about rift in opposition parties’ ranks, he said there was no difference of opinion. He however said that there was a lack of coordination among them.

Commenting on the postponement of the protest till Friday, he said that no one had informed them about any change after the last decision of the committee.

However, there was an uncertainty throughout the day when PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said the Azadi March protest had been postponed till today.

She mentioned the decision had been taken in consultation with all opposition parties participating in the protest.

Some political leaders have asked party workers to stay in Islamabad and fully participate in the rally.

The same was confirmed by JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani. “The rally will be held after Friday prayers and the caravan will reach Islamabad late night,” he told the media, adding that all protesters will stay at the designated location for protest till then.