MULTAN - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad claimed on Thursday the fire incident in Tezgam Express took place due to a cylinder blast, adding that the inquiry into the incident will be completed within 15 days.

“The Prime Minister has marked inquiry and it will be completed within 15 days. If anyone is found guilty he will be punished,” he declared while talking to the media here after inquiring about the health of the injured of the tragedy. He added that the inquiry would be led by the CEO of Pakistan Railways. He said that his resignation is not an issue and he would talk on it on Sunday.

The minister added that the members of Tableeghi Jamaat were in the carriages which caught fire. He added that the fire spread to other carriages due to wind as the train was moving forward. He said that the person who got booked three carriages for the members of Tableeghi Jamaat was not travelling with them, which helped administration identify the victims.

The minister rejected media reports claiming that the fire broke out due to short circuit and said that he had met with the eyewitnesses and talked to the injured. “They have admitted that they had committed a mistake,” he added.

On a question regarding his resignation, he asked the journalists to wait until Sunday. “I’ll talk on this issue on Sunday. I’ll be in Lahore on Saturday to attend a meeting and then talk on this issue,” he added. He claimed that the lowest number of accidents took place in his tenure compared to any other railway minister’s tenure. “If you demand record, I’ll present it on Saturday,” he offered.

He admitted that permitting the members of Tableeghi Jamat boarding train with stoves and cylinders was a mistake. “It has been a tradition that they carry their ration and stoves with them. It was our mistake and negligence to allow them on the train with these things and we’ll remain careful in future,” he declared.

He said that it was good that the opposition parties postponed their Islamabad jalsa due to the train tragedy. He said that tomorrow (Friday) is the most important day for Pakistan Railway as the Planning Commission is going to make decision on ML-1. “God Willing the Commission will approve 1,880 km long track for ML-1 and it will change the fate of railway. It will make possible Lahore to Karachi travel in eight hour and Pindi to Lahore two and a half hours,” he declared.