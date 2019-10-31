Share:

LAHORE (PR) Descon Manufacturing and EPC Divisions took part in the 53rd Annual PSST Convention 2019. The event took place at a hotel on the 22nd and 23rd October, 2019.PSST is a fraternity of sugar-related professionals working in sugar mills, allied industries, commercial organizations and research institutions. PSST is actively involved in bringing together subject experts and supplier partners to share knowledge and raise awareness on the latest technologies and equipment available in the market.