RAHIM YAR KHAN - Eyewitnesses have refuted that the Tezgham Express train inferno this morning occurred due to gas canisters carried by passengers, while claiming that short circuiting might have caused the fire to break out as a burning smell could be felt in the Bogie No. 12 since last night.

They have further claimed that they had informed authorities about the burning smell but no action was taken, and they have saved their lives by jumping of the train.