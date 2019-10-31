Share:

The word “Family planning” means the use of birth control to determine the number of children there will be a family and those children will be born is called family planning. The fact is that, Pakistan’s family planning program is in the doldrums. The 2017 census should have been an eye opener. And the population of Pakistan jumped to 208m from 130m in 1998. As a result today Pakistan has the doubtful distinction of being the sixth most populous state in the world. Worryingly, hospitals are crowed and doctors that is those work as someone said are overworked and tired. And government needs to build hospitals, schools and find out doctors die to growing the population of the state. The vital source to be kept in mind is the importance of an integrated approach. And should not men and women be equally engaged in this discourse the focus should be on the dignity of both.

MUHIB KOLWAI,

Turbat.