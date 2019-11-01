Share:

BUREWALA - Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) on Thursday took out a protest rally against Mepco officials and warned that the farmers will resist if their tube wells electricity meters were removed forcibly.

Hundreds of farmers staged a protest rally against Mepco for removing the electricity “meters of tube wells. PKI members took out rally which marched through Multan Road and Vehari Bazar. The protesting farmers’ leaders said that Mepco officials have deviated from their promises which were made by the Mepco Chief and other personnel. He said that Mepco officials have started cutting their tube wells meters and connections. They threatened that if Mepco personnel continued their action then farmers will resist officials.

On the other hand, the Mapco spokesperson said that Pakistan Kisan Ittehad (PKI) members are more than Rs2 billion defaulters which they are not paying and Mepco cannot supply electricity to any user without paying the bills.

CRIME CONTROL TOP PRIORITY

District Police Officer Akhtar Farooq has said that controlling crime is the top priority of the police and asked to accelerate pace to arrest of criminals and fugitives and added All SHOs’ performance will be reviewed on a daily basis. He was addressing a crime meeting sub divisional plice officer here on Thursday.

He convened a crime meeting of Circle Burewala to assess the police performance. The meeting was attended by SHOs and Investigating Officers of Burewala Circle. During the meeting, special emphasis was given to maintain law and order and during the meeting, DPO Vehari Akhtar Farooq said that maximum relief should be provided on merit to the general public. He also reviewed security arrangements and administrative matters, saying that on the occasion of Rabi-ul-Awwal, all available resources for security arrangements should be utilized and in accordance with the security-issued SOPs.

He asked to make strict security arrangements at mosques, imam bargahs, churches, minority synagogues, banks, educational institutions. DPO Vehari also listened to the problems of the citizens present there and issued orders for their solution.