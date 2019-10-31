Share:

LAHORE - The Fatima Group has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with renowned Chinese companies, China Machinery Engineering Cooperation (CMEC), specialised in construction and engineering, and Xinjiang Tianye Group, a leading Chinese enterprise specialised in high efficient irrigation and water saving drip irrigation technologies, at the ‘Pak-China Agricultural Cooperation Forum’, held in Islamabad on October 30.

The high profile Forum was graced by President Dr Arif Alvi and the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, as well as top ranking government officials from both sides and heads of leading private sector companies from both countries working in the field of agriculture.