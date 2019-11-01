Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle is probing the credentials of former head of Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) removed on having dubious PhD degree, The Nation learnt on Thursday.

In a letter written to DRAP authorities, the investigating agency has sought complete record of former head Sheikh Akhtar Hussain of the department who is still serving in DRAP.

Officials at DRAP said that FIA has given two reminders to the department for providing detailed record including inquiry report and promotion letter of the former DRAP chief.

Earlier this year, Sheikh Akthar Hussain was removed from the post after Higher Education Commission (HEC) did not verify his PhD degree.

The HEC has placed the ‘The Open International University,’ Sri Lanka and all its campuses operating in Pakistan in the list of illegal/fake institutions on its website. Sheikh Akthar Hussain had obtained his PhD from the said university.

Officials said that the matter is still not closed and now anti-corruption circle has sought the record of former DRAP chief, who also faced allegations of declaring himself dead in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) enquiry held earlier.

Letter issued by FIA available with The Nation said “Kindly refer to this letter No. FA/DD/ACC/RE-125/2019/948 dated 24.09.2019 and reminder No. FIA/DD/ACC/RE-125/2019/1080 dated: 24.09.2019. The subject cited enquiry is under probe in this circle on the basis of complaint received from Nazakat Mehmood s/o Abdul Khaliq. Following record/information is urgently required in order to proceed further.”

As per letter, the investigating agency demanded the documents and record including verification of PHD Degree of Sh. Akhtar Hussain by HEC, original degree along with complete personal file of Sh. Akhtar Hussain, any fact finding enquiry report conducted on account of fake PHD Degree of Sh. Akhtar Hussain conducted by DRAP or any official body, all appointment letters, promotion letters, transfer/posting letters and termination letter of Sh. Akhtar Hussain.

Officials said that DRAP authorities are reluctant in sharing the details of its former head despite receiving reminders from the FIA.

Officials said that in an internal inquiry held against Sheikh Akhtar Hussain strict action was recommended against him.

Meanwhile, as per documents available with The Nation, former DRAP head is still serving the department and is authorised as signatory for DRAP bank accounts.

Sitting head DRAP Asim Rauf responding to The Nation confirmed about the FIA letter adding that response has been sent to the FIA.

He said that response was prepared and sent.

Ministry of National Health Services had appointed Asim Rauf as acting head of DRAP after vacation of a stay by Islamabad High Court.

The IHC had issued stay order against removal of former CEO DRAP Sheikh Akthar Hussain from the post.

IHC had directed ministry to hold an inquiry and submit its finding to the court, former secretary NHS Zahid Saeed prepared the report recording statement of Sheikh Akthar Hussain.

After the submission of report, IHC vacated the stay and Shiekh Akthar Hussain was again removed from his position of head of the DRAP.