Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua has announced that qualified foreign coach Han Sangsu will arrive here on November 7. Talking to The Nation on Thursday, Wasim said: “Sangsu’s hiring was made possible with the support and efforts of the IPC Ministry, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and PTF. The induction of the coach will be very beneficial and fruitful for our athletes in the upcoming South Asian Games and 2020 Olympics’ qualification round. Sangsu’s services will also be utilised by all the affiliated units, departments and associations on need basis. “The PTF is highly grateful to the IPC Ministry, WT Asia, Kukkiwon headquarters and Korean Embassy in Islamabad. Lt General (R) Javed Iqbal, PTF Patron and CE & MD Hankook’s Omar Saeed are also supporting for the promotion and development of taekwondo in the country to get better results in different international competitions. They played very instrumental role in bringing the coach in Pakistan. A pool of Pakistani coaches will also remain under the supervision of Sangsu to learn modern skills from him,” Wasim concluded.