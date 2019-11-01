Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the government will facilitate the businessmen in wealth creation for overall improvement of national economy.

The prime minister spent his busy day in chairing series of meetings relating to national economy meeting stated this while addressing an exhibition on business reforms here.

The prime minister said more wealth creation leads to more share in the form of taxes that ultimately plays a role in development of the economy. He said industrialization is pivotal for changing the economic lot of the country.

Khan said with higher revenue collected from taxes, the government can launch projects on poverty eradication and social welfare.

The prime minister said despite having a narrow fiscal space, the incumbent government launched a large social welfare program titled Ehsaas, under which various projects are being launched for poverty alleviation and welfare of

public.

Terming youth of the country as a great asset, the prime minister said programmes have been launched to harness the potential of this important segment of population for growth of economy. He said similar efforts are afoot to bring the women in mainstream.

The prime minister said they cannot invite investment unless foreign investors have trust on governance and justice system in the country.

He said Pakistan was among the fastest developing nations in 1960s due to efficient bureaucracy and governance. However, our society declined over the subsequent years due to corruption, bad governance and weakening of institutions.

In a related development, prime minister while chairing a meeting said that promoting industry and facilitating opportunities for wealth creation are among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken for promotion of industry in the country, especially the tariff rates on imports, impact of existing tariff on industry and exports and to further improve the tariff system.

The prime minister said government is committed to provide all out facilities to business community.

Welcoming the proposals regarding tariff system, Khan said these measures will not only remove problems faced by business community by facilitating them, but also provide traders a conducive environment so that Pakistani products are better able to compete in the region and enhance their share in international market.

In another meeting he chaired on measures taken to control the prices of essential items and inflation, prime minister directed to keep a constant check on prices of wheat and flour in the country and improve coordination with provinces.

The prime minister said comprehensive planning should be done to keep the prices of essential items in check and special attention be paid to implement all required administrative actions.

Khan said difference in wholesale and retail prices of essential items indicate profiteering and hoarding which can be curtailed by effective actions at the administrative level.