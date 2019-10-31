Share:

Lahore - Veteran Trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad while addressing the male and female young students said that better future of the nation is based upon providing free, standard and equal education to each child in Pakistan. Since more than 25 million children are denied to education due to the poverty of their parents in Pakistan. There is also need of the hour that the Government and policy makers and political parties should adopt their agendas to tackle abject poverty and aggravating unemployment of the youth and ensure social protection.