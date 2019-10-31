Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Thursday agreed to collaborate to set up a public library and women’s museum/archives in Islamabad.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC and Ms. Khawar Mumtaz, Chairperson NCSW during a ceremony held at HEC.

As per the document of understanding (DoU), the two sides seek to establish a library, museum, and archive to support education, research and training on women’s role and contribution to the country’s progress.

The purpose of the DoU is to create a framework of cooperation and describe the roles and responsibilities of the two parties for establishment and development of libraries and museums and archives in various cities of the country. A Project Steering Committee, co-chaired by Chairman HEC and Chairperson NCSW, will be constituted in order to recommend necessary policy decisions. The committee will also support universities seeking to undertake complementary activities. The HEC and NCSW will collaborate in the establishment of a library in Islamabad.

The NCSW will be responsible for maintenance of records and documentation, mapping of available resources, analysis of archival material, and dissemination of information to all stakeholders.